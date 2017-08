KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Peter Gilchrist won the English Billiards singles competition at the SEA Games on Friday (Aug 25).

Straight forward win for #OneTeamSG's Peter Gilchrist as he retains the English Billiards singles gold at #KL2017, beating Myanmar 3-0 pic.twitter.com/lnSFIIJlBE — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 25, 2017





Gilchrist, 49, has won the SEA Games singles gold medal in English Billiards on every occasion since 2009.

Gilchrist edged out Chit Ko Ko from Myanmar in the final on Friday evening to win 3-0.

Taking the first two frames with relative ease, 🇸🇬's Peter Gilchrist halfway through to defending his English Billiards singles at #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/RRL6BO6ul2 — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 25, 2017