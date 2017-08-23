SEA Games: Singapore's Quah Ting Wen bags 100m freestyle gold in record time

KUALA LUMPUR: Quah Ting Wen has won her third 100m freestyle gold medal at the SEA Games.

The 25-year-old clocked a time of 55.74s, breaking her own 2015 Games record of 55.93s and beating Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Anh Vien and the Philippines' Jasmine Al-Khaldi.

Sister Jing Wen clocked 56.12s in the same event.

The gold medal is Ting Wen's second at the 2017 Games in KL, after she came first in the 100m freestyle relay in which her younger sister also participated.