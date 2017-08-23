SEA Games: Singapore's Quah Ting Wen clinches 50m butterfly gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Quah Ting Wen clinched her second individual gold at the 2017 SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23), winning the 50m butterfly event at the National Aquatic Centre.

The 25-year-old clocked 26.83s, ahead of Thailand's Jenjira Srisa-ard and Jasmine Al-Khaldi of the Philippines.





This came just moments after the oldest Quah sibling swam to her third 100m freestyle gold, timing at a Games record-breaking 55.74s.



Earlier in the week, Ting Wen swam with her sister Jing Wen, as well as teammates Amanda Lim and Natasha Ong in the 4x100m freestyle. They won gold with a total time 3:44.38.

Second time on the podium for 🇸🇬's Quah Ting Wen, as she wins gold for women's 50m butterfly at #KL2017 🏊 https://t.co/kgmusgVa9B pic.twitter.com/F41s8x3V4f — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 23, 2017





