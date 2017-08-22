SEA Games: Singapore's Roanne Ho eases to gold in 50m breaststroke

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore swimmer Roanne Ho successfully defended her SEA Games title on Tuesday (Aug 22), winning gold in the 50m breaststroke event at Bukit Jalil swimming complex.

The 24-year-old, who just last year suffered a collapsed lung and had to undergo shoulder surgery to treat a tear, clocked a time of 31.29s.

Ho also set a new national and Games record, beating her previous record of 31.45s.

Jinq En Phee from Malaysia won silver, while Singapore's Samantha Yeo came in third and took home the bronze. Yeo also set a new personal best timing.