SEA Games: Singapore's Schooling cruises to 100m butterfly gold, sets new Games record

KUALA LUMPUR: Olympic 100m butterfly champion Joseph Schooling clinched gold in his pet event at the 2017 SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The 22-year-old clocked 51.38s ahead of Indonesia's Triady Fauzi Sidiq and Glenn Victor Sutanto. It is the same event in which he won an Olympic gold medal in a record time of 50.39s at Rio 2016.

The event also makes Joseph Schooling the first to time below 52s in SEA Games history.

This is the University of Texas undergrad's third gold at the KL Games, after he set a new Games record in 50m butterfly and led a team of four in 100m freestyle.