SEA Games: Singapore's Schooling cruises to 100m butterfly gold, sets new Games record

KUALA LUMPUR: Olympic 100m butterfly champion Joseph Schooling clinched gold in his pet event at the 2017 SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The 22-year-old clocked 51.38s ahead of Indonesia's Triady Fauzi Sidiq and Glenn Victor Sutanto. It is the same event in which he won an Olympic gold medal in a record time of 50.39s at Rio 2016.

Wednesday's performance makes Joseph Schooling the first to time below 52s in SEA Games history, even though he clocked slower than the 50.83s at last month's FINA World Championships.

Schooling seemed satisfied enough with his result, telling reporters later that "it was a pretty solid time" for him.

"Coming into this meet, timing wasn't the goal. It was more of mentoring the younger kids," said the University of Texas undergrad. "I'm pleased with the time, even though it was not the best time. I'm happy with the effort I gave."

This is Schooling's third gold at the KL Games, after he set a new Games record in 50m butterfly and led a team of four in 100m freestyle.

