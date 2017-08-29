SEA Games: Singapore's Sheik Farhan defeats Malaysian rival for silat gold

KUALA LUMPUR: ​Singapore's Sheik Farhan Sheik Alauddin clinched gold in the Tanding Class J (90kg to 95kg) event of the silat competition at the SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 29).



World champion Sheikh Farhan, 20, defeated Malaysia's Mohd Khaizul Yaacob 5-0. Sheik Farhan is the son of 2-time silat world champion and 4-time SEA Games gold medallist Sheik Alauddin.



Farhan is now a 2-time world champion and and SEA Games gold medalist - all at the age of 20. pic.twitter.com/2VWzLFw1Hj — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 29, 2017







Mixed emotions from #OneTeamSG silat chief and legend Sheikh Alauddin, as son Farhan takes gold while rest fall shy https://t.co/uMuiN1S7Ak pic.twitter.com/L83qCNYYRJ — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 29, 2017

Earlier, Singapore's Muhammad Nur Alfian Juma'en lost in the Tanding Class G (75kg to 80kg) event 5-0 to Vietnam's Nguyen Duy Tuyen and had to settle for the silver.

Nur Alfian won gold in the Tanding Class F (70kg to 75kg) category at the 2015 SEA Games.

Singapore's Shakir Juanda also had to settle for silver when he lost 5-0 to Vietnam's Nguyen Van Tri in the Tanding Class I (80kg to 85kg) category.

