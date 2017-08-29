SEA Games: Singapore's Sheikh Farhan defeats Malaysian rival for silat gold

KUALA LUMPUR: ​Singapore's Sheik Farhan Sheik Alauddin clinched gold in the Tanding Class J (90kg to 95kg) event of the silat competition at the SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 29).



The two-time world champion, 20, defeated Malaysia's Mohd Khaizul Yaacob 5-0 to improve on his bronze medal from the 2015 Games - although that was in the lighter weight class of H (80kg-85kg).



Farhan credited his composure in helping him overcome a partisan crowd cheering on homeground favorite Khaizul.

"Not feeling any nervousness, not feeling any pressure; that gives me confidence," he said. "I just think about what to do next, and stay focused."

The strapping youngster was cool as you like as he told reporters after his match that he cared little for "celebrating too much".

"I don't think much about the medal after the next day," he said. "It's just one competition, the next competition you're a different person already."



Farhan also said he had a long way to go before anyone saw fit to draw comparisons with his father, two-time world champion and four-time SEA Games gold medallist Sheik Alauddin.

"My dad has won numerous things. I cannot even compare," said the fourth son of the Singapore silat supremo, who was overcome with emotion at the end of the tanding competition.

"He doesn't get teary much," Farhan admitted. "I think he was just happy.





"But whatever I win is a win for the whole team, especially my father... he's been the most influential person to me, in this sport."

He added: "I'm just looking to continue winning more SEA Games and world championships.

"Everyone in the team keeps in mind that our head coach is so decorated, so we will keep training and pushing each other to get to that level."

(From left) Sheik Farhan Sheik Alauddin poses with his gold medal, the Singapore flag and alongside his fellow medallists. (Photos: Justin Ong)

Earlier, Singapore's Muhammad Nur Alfian Juma'en lost in the Tanding Class G (75kg to 80kg) event 5-0 to Vietnam's Nguyen Duy Tuyen and had to settle for the silver.Nur Alfian won gold in the Tanding Class F (70kg to 75kg) category at the 2015 SEA Games.

Singapore's Shakir Juanda also had to settle for silver when he lost 5-0 to Vietnam's Nguyen Van Tri in the Tanding Class I (80kg to 85kg) category.