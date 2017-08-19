SEA Games: Singapore’s Soh Rui Yong defends marathon title
KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champion Soh Rui Yong clinched gold in the men's marathon at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Aug 19).
Soh fended off the challenge of Indonesian Agus Prayogo to add to the title he won at the last Games in Singapore.
Soh, 25, who holds the national record of 2hr 24min 55sec, clocked 2hr 29min 26sec. Singapore's other participant Mok Ying Ren, who won the SEA Games gold medal in Myanmar in 2013, finished seventh.
More to follow.