SEA Games: Singapore’s Soh Rui Yong defends marathon title

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champion Soh Rui Yong clinched gold in the men's marathon at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Aug 19).

Soh fended off the challenge of Indonesian Agus Prayogo to add to the title he won at the last Games in Singapore.

Soh, 25, who holds the national record of 2hr 24min 55sec, clocked 2hr 29min 26sec. Singapore's other participant Mok Ying Ren, who won the SEA Games gold medal in Myanmar in 2013, finished seventh.

And it's #OneTeamSG🇸🇬's Soh Rui Yong who finishes 1st at #SEAGames2017 and retains his marathon gold medal he won in 2015. Well done! 🏃 pic.twitter.com/uNXoRjK6g0 — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 19, 2017

#OneTeamSG🇸🇬 #SEAGames2017 marathon winner Soh Rui Yong, emotional after beating his idol Agus Prayogo pic.twitter.com/HjJXm8pfTR — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 19, 2017

More to follow.

