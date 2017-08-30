SEA Games: Singapore's speed skaters win 4 silvers
KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's speed skaters took four silvers at the SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 30).
Cheyenne Goh won silver in the women's 1000m speed skating event for Singapore's first-ever speed skating medal at the Games.
Goh, 18, finished in a time of 1:48.907s, behind Malaysia's Anja Chong at the Empire City Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Ashley Chin of Malaysia took bronze.
Singapore's Victoria Chin meanwhile, finished fourth in the B final for the women's 1000m race.
In the men's event, Singapore's Lucas Ng took silver in a time of 1:55.185s, behind Thailand’s Triphop Thongngam who won gold with a time of 1:55.127s.
Malaysia’s Hazim Shahrum took bronze, while Singapore’s Miki Chong brought up the rear in fourth.
Singapore's women took the silver in the 3000m relay with a time of 5:18.122s behind Malaysia (5:14.649s). Indonesia took bronze while Thailand finished fourth.
The Singaporeans got off to a rough start, falling moments after the race begun and were in last place before storming back to a second-placed finish.
Singapore's men's also took silver in the men's 3000m relay in 4:37.113s despite finishing third, following the disqualification of Indonesia. Thailand did not finish the race.