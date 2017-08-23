SEA Games: Singapore's Stefanie Tan reaches tennis semi-final

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Stefanie Tan created a slice of history on Wednesday (Aug 23) when she reached the semi-final of the women’s tennis competition at the SEA Games.

Tan trounced Tran Thuy Thanh Truc in their quarter-final encounter 6-0, 6-0 to progress into the semis on Thursday, where she is guaranteed a bronze even if she loses.



On Tuesday, Tan dispatched Malaysian Jawairiah Noordin 6-0, 6-2 in the round of 16.

The President of the Singapore National Olympic Council Tan Chuan-Jin expressed his delight with Tan’s win and urged the tennis community to build on it.

"Last time we fielded a tennis team in the SEA Games was in 2001," he said in a Facebook post. "Last time we had a women's singles medal in SEA Games was in 1983 ... 34 years ago.

"We now have at least a BRONZE!!!!!! Well done. Come on. Let's build on this!"

Advertisement