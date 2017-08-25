SEA Games: Singapore swimmer Gan Ching Hwee wins bronze for 400m IM

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore national swimmer Gan Ching Hwee clinched abronze medal for the women's 400m individual medley on Friday night (Aug 25).

Gan clocked 4:54.51s to finish 3rd behind Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, who won gold and Indonesia's Azzahira's Permatahani, who won silver.

This was Gan's first medal at the 2017 SEA Games.

Speaking to media after the event, Gan said she was pleasantly surprised with the podium finish despite the tough competition at the SEA Games.

"There was this desire in me to fight for that third position. (The placing) means everything. It's my first time competing in the SEA Games and I actually came here without any expectations. So I'm actually very excited for the next few SEA Games to come," said Gan.

Meanwhile, her compatriot Samantha Yeo also won bronze for the 200m breaststroke later on Friday.

Yeo clocked 2:32.41s to finish behind Thailand's Phiangkhwan Pawapotako who won gold and Vietnam's Thi Anh Vien Bguyen who won silver.