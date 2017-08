KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore national swimmer Gan Ching Hwee clinched abronze medal for the women's 400m individual medley on Friday night (Aug 25).

Gan clocked 4:54.51s to finish 3rd behind Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, who won gold and Indonesia's Azzahira's Permatahani, who won silver.

This was Gan's first medal at the 2017 SEA Games.