SEA Games: Singapore swimmers progress to finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Olympic semi-finalist Quah Zheng Wen was not at his best, but was among a clutch of Singapore swimmers that progressed through to the finals of the SEA Games swimming competition after their heats on Tuesday (Aug 22) morning.

Quah finished overall 5th out of nine swimmers in the 200m butterfly in a time of 2:05.56s, while compatriot Ong Jung Yi finished 7th in a time of 2:08.32s to qualify for the evening finals.

In the women’s 50m breaststroke, Roanne Ho clocked 31.84s to top the qualifiers, with fellow Singaporean Samantha Yeo finishing 3rd out of 11 swimmers in a time of 32.29s.

Also through to the finals are the Singaporean pair of Rachel Tseng and Gan Ching Hwee who clocked 4:22.34s and 4:25.57s to finish 6th and 8th overall respectively in women’s 400m freestyle.

Lionel Khoo’s time of 2:19.42s in the 200m breaststroke saw him take 4th overall in the heats (out of 12 swimmers) to make the final. Samuel Khoo missed out after placing ninth overall in 2:21.07s.

The finals session on Tuesday begins at 7pm, local time at the National Aquatic Centre at Bukit Jalil.

