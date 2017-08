KUALA LUMPUR: Team Singapore successfully defended their SEA Games title on Tuesday (Aug 22) in record-breaking time.

Joseph Schooling, Danny Yeo, Darren Lim and Quah Zheng Wen clocked a total time of 3:17.85 in the 4x100m freestyle relay event at the National Aquatic Centre, breaking the national and 2015 SEA Games record of 3:19.59.

With Olympians Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen anchoring the 4x100m 🏊 men's relay, #KL2017 gold was never really in doubt as 🇸🇬 bags win pic.twitter.com/HC2A9Rsdl9 — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 22, 2017





Malaysia and Indonesia came in second and third, copping the other two spots on the podium.