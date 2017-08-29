SEA Games: Singapore take men's team gold in squash

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore overcame the Philippines to win gold in the men's squash team event at the SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The team comprising Samuel Kang, Vivian Rhamanan, Pang Ka Hoe and Benedict Chan beat Philippines 2-1 at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Singapore got off to a flying start in the encounter when Pang beat Philippines' Reymark Begornia in the opening game. It was all too easy for the 22-year-old as he won the two opening sets, 11-1 and 11-3.



Singapore's Pang Ka Hoe playing Philippines' Reymark Begornia at the 2017 SEA Games. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Despite some resistance in the third, Pang held off the challenge to win 11-6 to put Singapore 1-0 ahead.

In the second game, Singapore's resolve was tested when Pang's compatriot Benedict Chan faced Philippines' Robert Garcia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore's Benedict Chan in action against Philippines' Robert Garcia in the men's team squash finals at the 2017 SEA Games. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Garcia stunned Chan 11-8 in the opening set as Philippines' looked to claw back the lead. But Chan took the second set 11-9, bouncing back from being 6-9 down.

Then it was Chan's turn to slip up, losing a 7-5 lead in the third set to fall 8-11 to Garcia. And the Philippines player edged a tight fourth set 11-9, to give his country a crucial point to make it 1-1 overall.

In the decisive game, Singapore's Samuel Kang played David Pelino. Kang, who was part of the Singapore team that won a SEA Games silver in 2015, raced to an early lead, winning the first two sets 11-4, 11-4.

Singapore Samuel during his decisive match against Philippines' David Pelino. (Photo: Justin Ong)

The 26-year-old then stayed the course in the final set to give Singapore the all-important point to win 2-1 overall.

#OneTeamSG wins #SEAGames men's squash team gold for the 1st time in 22 years pic.twitter.com/Ts4FzmSSon — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 29, 2017





SILVER FOR SINGAPORE WOMEN'S TEAM

In the women's team final, Singapore fell to hot-favourites Malaysia 2-1. Singapore's Pamela Chua, Mao Shi Hui and Sneha Sivakumar persevered, but failed to pull of an upset.

Singapore made a strong start when Chua beat Malaysia's Ooi Kah Yan 3-2 in a tight first game. Chua kept her nerve to clinch the decisive set 11-9 to put Singapore in the lead.



Singapore's Mao Shi Hui playing against Malaysia's Anderea Lee at the 2017 SEA Games. (Photo: Justin Ong)

However in the second game, Malaysia struck back. Andrea Lee outplayed Singapore's Mao Shi Hui in straight sets 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 to tie at 1-1 overall.

#SEAGames hosts and squash titans Malaysia come back from a set down to overwhelm Singapore 2-1 in team event finals. Silver for #OneTeamSG. pic.twitter.com/qwr45Vifee — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 29, 2017





The deciding game saw the battle of two youngsters as Singapore's Sneha Sivakumar, 16, took on Malaysia's Aifa Azman, 15. Sivakumar was left frustrated by a couple of refereeing decisions, but she was ultimately outplayed by her opponent, 3-0.