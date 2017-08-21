SEA Games: Singapore win gold in women's 4x100m freestyle in record time

KUALA LUMPUR: Team Singapore beat Thailand and Indonesia for gold at the SEA Games women's 4x100m freestyle event on Monday (Aug 21), breaking the Games and national records in the process.

Amanda Lim, Natasha Ong, as well as Quah sisters Jing Wen and Ting Wen clocked a total time of 3:44.38, coming in first at the final at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

The previous Games record timing of 3:45.73 was set in 2009 by Amanda Lim, Lynette Lim, Quah Ting Wen and Mylene Ong.

Earlier that evening, the younger Quah won Singapore's first swimming gold at the 2017 Games, beating Vietnam and Thailand in the 200m butterfly event, as well as the 2008 national record set by Tao Li.