SEA Games: Singapore wins first track cycling gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Calvin Sim on Monday (Aug 28) became Singapore’s first-ever Southeast Asian (SEA) Games track cycling champion.

The 27-year-old - making his track debut after competing at the 2009 edition in road - amassed a score of 140 points to emerge atop a field of 11 competitors in the omnium event.

Heading into the fourth and final leg of the single-day endurance race, Sim was in fifth place with 56 points while cycling powerhouse Malaysia had both its riders topping the table with Sofian Nabil Omar M. Bakri’s 112 points and M. Zawawi Azman’s 100.

But the Singaporean put in a mammoth effort over 100 laps around the National Velodrome to surge clear of Bakri, who finished second with 136 points while Indonesia’s Nandra Eko Wahyudi was close behind with 135.

Sim’s historic triumph comes a day after teammate Luo Yiwei also wrote herself into the record books by bagging a silver in the women’s omnium event - Singapore’s first SEA Games track cycling medal.