SEA Games: SNOC, SportSG take charge of athletics team's preparation amid infighting at Singapore Athletics

The Singapore National Olympic Council says the team will be managed by a major games preparation committee led by Yip Renkai.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and SportSG, the national governing body for sports associations, have stepped in to manage the SEA Games athletics team, amid infighting at the sport's governing body Singapore Athletics (SA).



The SEA Games athletics team will now be managed by a major games preparation committee led by Yip Renkai, chair of the SNOC Athletes Commission.

This is to "insulate and safeguard the athletes’ interests from the continuing internal strife in Singapore Athletics," said the secretary-general of SNOC Chris Chan in a statement on on Friday (Jun 23).



He added that the dispute among the management committee members of SA are disrupting the athletes and officials preparing for this year’s SEA Games in Malaysia.

Yip will be assisted by Hoe Aik Teng, senior manager of partnership development at SportSG, with the full support of SNOC and SportSG. They will report directly to the chef de mission, Milan Kwee, and the major games preparation committee, Chan said.

Infighting among members of SA’s management committee came out in the open last week, after former SA CEO Ong Yeok Phee posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between the current vice president (training and selection) Govindasamy Balasekaran, technical director Volker Hermann and members of the association’s sports development and performance team.





The screenshot, posted on Facebook on Jun 18, showed Balasekaran saying: “Just get good evidence so we can give it back to P (SA president Ho Mun Cheong). And force him to get disciplinary action on Margaret and David (Yeo, pole vaulter Rachel Yang’s coach). He will then shut up as they are his favourites.”

He also said: “Margaret needs to get into trouble so we can take action on her.”

Margaret Oh is the coach of national sprinter Shanti Pereira.

TODAY had reported that the bone of contention was a centralised training camp for the team, originally slated for Taiwan, which was questioned by Oh. She and SA president Ho were opposed to the venue, with the former concerned that Taiwan’s climate was too different from that of Malaysia.

In turn, technical director Hermann reportedly warned Pereira, who bagged a SEA Games gold in the women’s 200m in 2015, that she would be excluded from the women’s 4x100m relay team for the upcoming Games if she did not participate in the training camp.

On Jun 19, TODAY reported that the training camp will no longer be held in Taiwan, but in Singapore or Malaysia instead, after the majority of SA’s 26-member management committee voted against the original venue.

“We are disappointed to see that despite constantly reminding our national sports associations (NSAs) to prioritise the interests of our athletes, disagreements and infighting have not ceased among the management committee members at Singapore Athletics,” Chan said.

“With less than two months to go for the SEA Games, preparing our athletes must be the foremost priority and any other personal agenda must be put aside and resolved for the sake of the sport and our athletes,” he added.