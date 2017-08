KUALA LUMPUR: Stefanie Tan lost her semi-final in the singles competition at the SEA Games on Thursday (Aug 24).

Tan lost 6-1, 6-1 to Kumkhum Luksika of Thaialnd at the National Tennis Centre in Kuala Lumpur.



Bronze is awarded to the losing semi-finalist at the tennis competition, making Tan the first female Singaporean to medal in tennis in 34 years.