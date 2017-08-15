SEA Games stickers released on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: Special edition SEA Games stickers, featuring the sporting event's tiger mascot Rimau, are now available for download in Facebook.

From a motivational "do your best" to more local expressions like cun lah, the 16 stickers can be used to illustrate statuses and comments. The pack went online on Monday (Aug 14).





Malaysia is hosting the major multi-sport event from Aug 19-30, with thousands of athletes from across the region descending on the capital Kuala Lumpur to take part.

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has said he wants KL2017 to be the most digital-friendly games ever.

"I think one thing that will bring people closer to the Games are apps like Twitter and Facebook," he told Channel NewsAsia.

The SEA Games, as well as the ASEAN Para Games on Sep 17 to Sep 23, will see the participation of 11 Southeast Asian countries.