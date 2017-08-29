SEA Games: Swimmer Amanda Lim finds girl who cheered her on after online search

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore swimmer Amanda Lim on Tuesday (Aug 29) posted a Facebook update saying she found the young girl who was seen cheering her on during her 50m gold medal swim at the SEA Games over the weekend.



Lim made waves last Saturday with a SEA Games record as she nabbed her fifth consecutive gold medal in the 50m freestyle. She also bagged another gold with the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team who retained their SEA Games gold.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening (Aug 29), Lim said she would like to find a young girl who was cheering her on at Bukit Jalil's National Aquatic Centre on Saturday, and who was waving to her as she made her way down the stands.

Lim, who was busy thanking her family members, missed the little girl. The swimmer then tossed the Games mascot toy that is given to athletes with a podium finish to her family.

Said Lim to the unknown little girl: "I am sorry I did not see you hurrying down all the way from the top of the stands after the victory ceremony.



"It must be all the elation I was feeling that somehow clouded me from seeing anyone else other than my family from the crowd."

In her Facebook post on Monday, Lim called on netizens to help identify the girl so that she can send her a Rimau toy "as a gesture of appreciation and apology for not seeing her that night".



"Please help to share this post and call on all your friends and family to help!! Send me a private message if you guys know who she is!" Lim added, hashtagging her post #MissionFindLittleGirl.



On Tuesday, Lim hailed the "power of social media" after the finding her young fan.

"THE LITTLE GIRL, Caitlin Chan, HAS BEEN FOUND!" Lim wrote on Facebook. "I will be doing my due diligence once I get back from my holiday! The power of social media - THANK YOU everybody!!!"