SEA Games: Swimmer Amanda Lim launches mission to find girl who cheered her on

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Amanda Lim made waves last Saturday with a SEA Games record as nabbed her fifth consecutive gold medal in the 50 metres freestyle. She also bagged another gold with the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team who retained their SEA Games gold.

But the 24-year-old swimmer still has unfinished business at the KL Games.



In a Facebook post on Monday evening (Aug 29), Lim said she would like to find a young girl who was cheering her on at Bukit Jalil's National Aquatic Centre on Saturday, and waving to her as she made her way down the stands.

Lim, who was busy thanking her family members, missed the little girl, and tossed to her relatives, the Games mascot toy that is given to athletes with a podium finish.

Said Lim to the unknown little girl: "I am sorry I did not see you hurrying down all the way from the top of the stands after the victory ceremony.



"It must be all the elation I was feeling that somehow clouded me from seeing anyone else other than my family from the crowd."

In her Facebook post, Lim called on Netizens to help identify the girl so that she can send her a Rimau toy "as a gesture of appreciation and apology for not seeing her that night".

"Please help to share this post and call on all your friends and family to help!! Send me a private message if you guys know who she is!" Lim added, hashtagging her post #MissionFindLittleGirl.