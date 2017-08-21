SEA Games: Swimmers Quah, Schooling ease into finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen and Joseph Schooling progressed to the finals of their respective events on Monday (Aug 21), the first day of the swimming competition at the 2017 SEA Games.

Quah clocked a time of 25.91s in the 50m backstroke to finish 3rd among 12 competitors; Singapore’s Francis Fong finished 5th fastest to also qualify for the final.

Schooling, the 100m butterfly Olympic champion, qualified for the 50m butterfly final after winning his heat in a time of 24.17s. It was the fastest time among the 14 competitors in the 50m fly.

The finals at the Bukit Jalil Swimming Complex begins at 7pm, local time on Monday evening.

OTHER SINGAPORE SWIMMERS ALSO QUALIFY FOR FINALS

Singapore's Quah Jing Wen won her 200m butterfly heat to progress as the fastest among 10 competitors with a time of 2:14.30s. In the same event, Singapore's Nicholle Toh also qualified for the evening final after she placed 7th overall with a time of 2:19.37s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the men's 400m freestyle, Singapore's Pang Sheng Jun clocked a time of 3:59.80s to finish overall third in the heats, which featured 11 competitors.

Meanwhile in the 100m backstroke heats, Singapore's Hoong En Qi finished overall 2nd out of 11 competitors with a time of 1:05.20s to advance into the final.