SEA Games: Swimmers Quah, Schooling ease into finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen and Joseph Schooling progressed to the finals of their respective events on Monday (Aug 21), the first day of the swimming competition at the 2017 SEA Games.

Quah clocked a time of 25.91s in the 50m backstroke to finish 3rd among 12 competitors; Singapore’s Francis Fong finished 5th fastest to also qualify for the final.

Schooling, the 100m butterfly Olympic champion, qualified for the 50m butterfly final after winning his heat in a time of 24.17s. It was the fastest time among the 14 competitors in the 50m fly.

The finals at the Bukit Jalil Swimming Complex begins at 7pm, local time on Monday evening.