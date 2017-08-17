SEA Games: Synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh wins Singapore's first gold medal

KUALA LUMPUR: Synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh on Thursday (Aug 17) won Singapore's first gold at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia.

The 19-year-old scored a total of 75.0000 (22.3000 for execution, 30.0000 for artistic impression, 22.7000 for difficulty) to top the eight-strong field at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.





Malaysian Lee Yhing Huey clinched silver in 74.7000, while Singapore's Miya Yong won bronze in 73.0333.