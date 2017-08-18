SEA Games: Synchronised swimmers clinch Singapore's 2nd gold medal

KUALA LUMPUR: Synchronised swimmers Debbie Soh and Miya Yong have won Singapore's second gold medal at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after coming out tops in the duets technical routine event.

The duo scored 75.1791 to finish first out of eight pairs competing at the National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

This was Soh's second gold medal at the meet after she won Singapore's first gold medal on Thursday in the solo technical event, which saw Yong claim bronze.