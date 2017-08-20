SEA Games: Synchronised swimmers make history as Singapore snags 5 golds on Day 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore finished the first official day of the SEA Games competition with five gold medals, including a win in the team free routine event for synchronised swimming.

The swimmers put on a dazzling display at the National Aquatic Centre at Bukit Jalil on Sunday evening (Aug 20) to score 75.133 points, ahead of Malaysia (73.0667 points) and Indonesia (71.4667 points).

The victory gave Team Singapore its best-ever SEA Games medal haul for the sport, following earlier victories in the solo free and duet technical routines.

MIXED DAY FOR PADDLERS

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Singapore table tennis teams continued their dominance at the biennial meet after bagging two gold and three silver medals.

Both the women and men doubles final matches featured Singapore paddlers, as they steamrolled the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the men doubles finals, Gao Ning and Pang Xue Jie beat their compatriots Ethan Poh and Clarence Chew 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6).



As for the other all-Singapore affair in the women doubles finals, Feng Tian Wei and Yu Mengyu were made to work hard for their gold medal by Zhou Yihan and Lin Ye. Feng and Yu won 3-2 (11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-6) in a thrilling encounter at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

However, earlier in the day, the national paddlers' hopes for a clean sweep was dashed after Thailand's Padasak Tanviriyavechakul and Suthasini Sawettabut beat Pang Xue Jie and Yu in the mixed doubles final.





The Singapore pair had to settle for a silver while compatriots Chew and Zhou clinched bronze.

DOUBLE SILVER FOR RUGBY

Team Singapore's men and women rugby teams both clinched silver after losing their finals to Malaysia and Thailand, respectively.



The men's team lost 22-7 to the hosts, but their second place was an improvement from 2015 when they came third.



Singapore women's rugby sevens team in action at the 2017 SEA Games. (Photo: SNOC)

The women's team was defeated 17-10 by defending champions Thailand, giving them their second successive silver medal at the SEA Games.

Other notable achievements: