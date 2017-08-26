SEA Games: Team Singapore record best away gold haul with Quah Jing Wen's 100m butterfly win

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore national swimmer Quah Jing Wen has proven yet again that she has come of age after beating her elder sister Ting Wen to win gold in the 100m butterfly on Saturday (Aug 26).

With that, she helped Singapore clinch its 44th gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games, the country's best away gold-medal haul at the regional competition.

Jing Wen clocked a new personal best of 59.38s to come in first. Ting Wen's 1:00.69s meant that she had to settle for third. Thailand's Kornkarnjana Sapianchai clinched silver in 1:00.45s.

#OneTeamSG's Quah Jing Wen eclipses big sis Ting Wen to win 100m butterfly event at #SeaGames2017 pic.twitter.com/iVVdq77yTS — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 26, 2017









Jing Wen previous fastest time for the event was 59.92s, and her new time equals Ting Wen's personal best. Tao Li's national record of 57.74s and the SEA Games record of 58.84 remained intact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tao Li's NR (57.54s), SEA Games record (58.84s) remain intact, but Jing Wen's individual golds in 200m, 100m fly mark rise of new swim star pic.twitter.com/v5WgYIAswD — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 26, 2017





Speaking to reporters after the event, Jing Wen said: "It's definitely been a super memorable experience with six more events than the last time I swam."



"It's been really fun. I've made a lot of memories here and the experience was just amazing. Standing up there and representing my country, with my teammates cheering me on," she added.

This is Jing Wen's second individual medal at the SEA Games after the 17-year-old bagged the 200m butterfly gold, setting a new national record in the process.

Both Quah sisters also helped Team Singapore seal a gold medal sweep of all the women's relay events - the 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley races.