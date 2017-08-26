SEA Games: Team Singapore record best away gold haul with Quah Jing Wen's 100m butterfly win

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore national swimmer Quah Jing Wen has proven yet again that she has come of age after beating her elder sister Ting Wen to win gold in the 100m butterfly on Saturday (Aug 26).

Jing Wen clocked 59.38s to come in 1st. Ting Wen's 1:00.69s meant that she positioned 3rd. Thailand's Kornkarnjana Sapianchai clinched silver in 1:00.45s.



This is Singapore's 44th gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games, the country's best away haul at the regional competition.

This is Jing Wen's second individual medal at the SEA Games after the 17-year-old bagged the 200m butterfly gold, setting a new national record in the process.

Both Quah sisters also helped Team Singapore seal a gold medal sweep of all the women's relay events - the 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley races.