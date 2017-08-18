SEA Games: Young Lions bounce back with 2-0 victory over Laos

KUALA LUMPUR: After suffering consecutive defeats in their first two games, the Singapore U-22 football team finally broke their duck by beating Laos 2-0 in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Group A match on Friday afternoon (Aug 18).

Early goals from Taufik Suparno and Ikhsan Fandi helped the Young Lions to a deserved win over the Laotians.

Singapore raced to an early lead after three minutes. Quick passing allowed left winger Hanafi Akbar to drill a low cross into the box which eluded the Laotian defenders. Taufik Suparno arrived in time to finish emphatically, smashing the ball into net.

Barely 10 minutes later, the Young Lions doubled their lead through a penalty, when Ikhsan was fouled by Lounlasy Lathasay in the box.



And the 18-year-old made no mistake from the spot, driving the ball low into the right corner.



The teams went into the half-time break with the score at 2-0, and the Young Lions were looking in control.



Both teams struggled to produce any clear-cut chances in the second period, with Taufik spurning a late chance to add to the scoreline, and the match ended in the Young Lions' favour.

Despite the win, Singapore's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals have diminished after Myanmar's 6-0 victory over Brunei on Friday.

Singapore will only qualify if hosts Malaysia lose their remaining two games against Myanmar on Monday (Aug 21) and Laos next Thursday (Aug 24). They must also do their part by beating Brunei in their final group match next Thursday.