Second ODI between England and West Indies rained off

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Second One Day International - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - September 21, 2017 Fans in the stands as rain stops play Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

REUTERS: The second one-day international between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge was abandoned because of heavy rain on Thursday.

Only 2.2 overs were possible after West Indies won the toss and elected to field first.

England reached 21 without loss when the rain arrived.

England lead the series 1-0 after a seven-wicket victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters