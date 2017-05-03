Seizing the moment: Youth footballer Hanafi Akbar grateful for second chance

After being sentenced to jail for drug offences, the career of the former Youth Olympic squad star looked to be over. But he has turned his life around and could be playing for the Singapore Under-22s on Thursday.

SINGAPORE: A couple of years ago, the career of footballer Hanafi Akbar looked to have come to an end.

Jailed for a year for drug offences, the key member of Singapore’s bronze-winning Under-16 team at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games was facing an uncertain future.

"My darkest moment was when I was in the drug rehabilitation centre as it made me reflect on my life, which had been truly like a rollercoaster ride," said the 22-year-old as he recalled his troubled past. "I was at the lowest point of my life and it was the bleakest place ever, prison is the last place anyone ever wants to be in.

"That’s how I felt at that point of time, but when I came out I simply promised myself that all I ever want to do is to play football and nothing else."

The Balestier Khalsa midfielder, who was touted as one of Singapore's brightest youth talents, has changed his outlook on life since his jail term came to an end.

"Freedom is truly an incredible feeling. I see things differently now, as back then I did not have the freedom to chase my passion when I was caged up," he said.

"Right now, I feel truly free."

Having signed with Balestier Khalsa's Prime League squad in 2014, the club has since welcomed back Hanafi Akbar after his release from prison. (Photo: S.League Facebook page)

After rejoining the Tigers in early April, the precocious winger has progressed from the substitute’s bench to the starting eleven. Good performances in the S.League followed and last Sunday (Apr 30), the midfielder was among those selected for Singapore’s 26-man provisional SEA Games squad.

He now looks set to feature for the national Under-22 team in their friendly match on Thursday at Chua Chu Kang Stadium against Vanuatu’s Under-20s, who are preparing for the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea later this month.

“I’m very delighted to make it to the Under-22 squad (against Vanuatu) and I’m also grateful to God for giving me a second chance,” said the former National Football Academy graduate. “In fact, a lot of people here at Balestier gave me a second chance and I think I have to also prove my doubters wrong.

“Football is my passion and my life. I definitely belong in the game and nowhere else - It’s all just on the field for me.”

Being in a close-knit Balestier team has helped Hanafi to rediscover his touch on the field. “My team-mates have been great and superb. They’ve given me a lot of good advice and have been pushing me to do well,” said the YOG medallist. “I’m blessed to have a team like this.”

Hanafi Akbar (right) in action against Home United at Bishan Stadium. (Photo: Balestier Khalsa Facebook page)

Training alongside the young playmaker, club team-mate Sheikh Abdul Hadi saw first-hand what the midfielder is capable of. Said 25-year-old Hadi: “The first time I saw his abilities during training, I said to myself: ‘Hey, this guy is really something’. He has got the talent - just give him a year or two and he’ll definitely be somebody if he stays focused.”

He added: “Of course some things might have affected his past, but we as team-mates have been encouraging him. We’re confident that he’s destined to be something in future.”

“He’s coping with the pace and is working hard, while showing his magic in training. I’m actually quite impressed by him, and we can all see he’s a bit special.”

GETTING BACK ON HIS FEET

Rediscovering his love for football was top of Hanafi's to-do list upon his release from prison in mid-2016. "It all started off for me from Sunday social football," he said. "The first week after I came out – the very first week – I told my parents that I wanted to buy a pair of boots and just play soccer.

"And so I played with this social team based in Woodlands, Happy Feet United. They had great players who used to play for the national team, such as Masrezwan Masturi and even Fazrul Nawaz," said Hanafi.

"These guys guided me through, and advised me to play with Balestier in the amateur National Football League at first."

Despite having low ambitions for his footballing future after his release, an opportunity presented itself to resurrect his career at a higher level: "One day, I took my 2.4km fitness test with Balestier which I passed. The club then wanted me to sign up with the S.League straight away," he said.

"I remember the moment back then in the (Balestier Khalsa) office, and they were asking me: 'So do you want to play in the NFL or the S.League?' Of course I wanted to play in the S.League and so I signed with them."

He added: "That was my decision, which was to play professionally and get progressively better. I do not want to waste any more time as I’ve already wasted enough time in prison."

Despite earning a starting spot at Balestier, Hanafi Akbar (centre) still has some way to go before reaching his full potential. (Photo: Balestier Khalsa Facebook page)

Club coach Marko Kraljevic is keeping a close watch on the player's progress. “He’s still very young, and needs some time to get used to it after a number of years out of the game. He needs some space to adjust to the game and everything.

"So far he’s been good, and I’m happy with his overall performance and attitude. He’ll likely need a few more months as it’s not easy coming back after three years away from it all.”

When asked what made him decide to turn his life around, Hanafi promptly replied: "Religion, family and my loved ones who believed in me.”

ONWARDS TO FUTURE SUCCESS

To make the cut in Under-22 coach Richard Tardy’s final 20-man squad bound for Kuala Lumpur in August, Hanafi will likely need to secure a regular starting berth with his club.

It's a task which former YOG team-mate Dhukilan Jeevamani thinks Hanafi will accomplish. The Young Lions defender trained alongside him on Wednesday with the national Under-22s ahead of their friendly against Vanuatu. "I still see the same person who I saw during our time back in the National Football Academy as 12-year-olds. He’s still the same guy, such a joker but once on the field he’ll really focus in training."

He recalled Hanafi's successful S.League debut for the Tigers last month. "It’s like he never left. In his first club game against the Young Lions, he was incredible," said Dhukilan.

"There was a point in the game where he attempted a long-range volley and I remember in my heart going: 'Welcome back to football, my friend.'"

He added: "Football runs through his veins. This is who he is, so I’m really stoked for him and his return will definitely be good for Singapore football as he's definitely ready to give his all."

According to coaches and players, focus is key for Hanafi Akbar (centre) in unlocking his latent potential. (Photo: Balestier Khalsa Facebook page)

Key to the former local teen prodigy succeeding and doing Singapore proud however, lies in him staying focused – a point brought up by Hanafi’s Under-16 coach Kadir Yahaya in a prior interview with Channel NewsAsia.

Coach Kadir believes the sky is the limit for Hanafi. “There was once where the Under-16s went to a training tour in London before the 2010 Youth Olympics, and we played a friendly with the Tottenham Hotspur Under-15 squad,” said the former national youth coach.

“After the game, the Spurs director approached me to ask about Hanafi’s nationality as he was amazed by his talent. He couldn’t believe that Hanafi is a Singaporean.”

Recalling his former coach, the 22-year-old said in response: “I miss his training very much as I remember coach Kadir very fondly from our YOG days.”

“When he stepped down back then, a part of me also felt like it was gone along with him. He treated me and everyone in the Under-16 YOG squad like we were his own sons. I think he’s the best coach I’ve ever had in my life,” said Hanafi.

“I’m trying to keep my focus for now, as I’ve to cope with a lot of things. But it is getting better by the day.”