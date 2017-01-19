Serena routs Safarova to reach third round

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams charged into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with an emphatic 6-3 6-4 win over Czech Lucie Safarova.

The second seeded American, bidding for a seventh title at Melbourne Park, served up a storm, clubbing 15 aces and 35 winners in the 86-minute contest under the lights at Rod Laver Arena.

Williams blew two match points in an uncharacteristic lapse but closed it out on the third with a searing forehand down the line that Safarova did well to get a racket to.

Williams next faces compatriot Nicole Gibbs for a place in the fourth round.

