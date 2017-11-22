Sevilla coach Berizzo in prostate cancer shock

SEVILLE, Spain: Sevilla's Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the club confirmed on Wednesday (Nov 22), just hours after his side staged a remarkable comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC can inform that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma of the prostate," the club said in a statement.

"Further tests will determine which steps to follow regarding his treatment.

"Sevilla FC wants to show their full support to the coach right now and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Berizzo, 48, made no statement on his health when speaking to media after the Spanish side came from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 against the five-time European champions.

A former centre-back for River Plate, Marseille and Celta Vigo among others, Berizzo is in his first season as Sevilla boss after three successful years in charge of Celta.

Several Sevilla players had hailed Berizzo's powers of motivation to orchestrate their second-half fightback.

"We had to come out with a different attitude for the fans and for the boss, he made us play like that," said Argentine international Ever Banega.

"He turned the situation around in the second-half."