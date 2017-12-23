Sevilla sack coach Berizzo - club statement

Sevilla sacked coach Eduardo Berizzo on Friday following a run of poor results, with the Argentine departing exactly a week after he returned to work following an operation to treat prostate cancer.

"Sevilla FC would like to express its gratitude to Berizzo for his professionalism, the work he has delivered and his treatment of all the members of the club since his arrival," the club said in a statement announcing the dismissal.

The La Liga side added that conversations have already begun to appoint a new manager, who is expected to join the club after the winter break.

Sevilla are without a win in their last four games in all competitions and lost 3-1 to Real Sociedad on Wednesday to stay fifth in the Liga standings on 29 points, 13 behind leaders Barcelona.

