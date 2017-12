SAO PAULO: Spanish side Sevilla have agreed to sign Corinthians left back Guilherme Arana pending a medical, the Sao Paulo club said on Friday.

Arana, 20, was one of the stalwarts of the Corinthians team that won the first division this year and he also played in the title-winning side of 2015.

He represented Corinthians 89 times and scored four goals.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)