Sexton back in contention for Ireland

DUBLIN,: Ireland backs Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney returned to training on Tuesday and are available for the Six Nations game against France in Dublin on Saturday.

“Both guys trained fully today and Rob Kearney trained yesterday. Johnny came in and out of yesterday’s session and no reaction from either of them," Ireland assistant coach Richie Murphy told reporters.

“He (Sexton) took a full part today and with a little bit of contact in there as well. Both guys should be ready to go,”

Winger Andrew Trimble and scumhalf Conor Murray also passed fitness tests on Tuesday.

Flyhalf Sexton, seeking to go on a second British and Irish Lions tour later this year has missed Ireland’s first two matches of the tournament with a calf injury.

The 31-year-old has suffered a spate of injuries over the last few years with numerous concussions, plus shoulder, hamstring, neck and calf problems. His replacement Paddy Jackson was lauded for his performances during the opening two games in the Six Nations in which Ireland lost narrowly to Scotland but beat Italy 63-10 away.

