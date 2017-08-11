Shakespeare confident key Leicester players will stay

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare is confident of retaining all the players he wants to keep in his squad but is wary of approaches from rivals as the transfer window enters its final weeks.

"Every manager's nightmare is to lose players in the last 24 hours or on the day of the window (closing) and you can't get replacements in," Shakespeare told reporters of the Aug. 31 transfer deadline day.

"You know when you have good players that there might be interest from other clubs but I wouldn't sleep at night if all the scenarios that you (the media) put to me happened.

"But we are a club who don't need to sell, which is vitally important. We don't want to be a selling club. I think we've got owners who want to keep their best players... I think we have those assurances so I haven't got to worry about that."

Goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who joined German side VfB Stuttgart last month, is the only player to depart, while several additions have been made to bolster the squad, including striker Kelechi Iheanacho and defender Harry Maguire.

Shakespeare's first match as permanent Leicester manager will see the 2015-16 Premier League champions travel to Arsenal on Friday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)