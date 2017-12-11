Shakib Al Hasan replaces Rahim as Bangladesh test captain

Bangladesh have named all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as test captain in place of Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of the two-match test series against Sri Lanka in January, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Sunday.

Shakib previously led the team for nine tests from 2009 to 2011 and took over the Twenty20 captaincy during the South Africa tour in October, where Bangladesh capitulated in both test matches with Mushfiqur at the helm.

Batsman Tamim Iqbal remains vice-captain of the Twenty20 side but was replaced by all-rounder Mahmudullah in the test squad. Pacer Mashrafe Mortaza keeps his role as captain of the one-day international side.

"We have decided to change the test captain. Shakib will be our new test skipper from the upcoming series and Mahmudullah will be the vice-captain of the side," BCB president Nazmul Hasan told reporters on Sunday.

The visitors failed to notch a single victory in South Africa, leading to head coach Chandika Hathurusingha's resignation.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

