Shaqiri returns for Stoke ahead of trip to Spurs

REUTERS: Stoke City midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is back to full fitness ahead of his team's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while defender Geoff Cameron is also back in contention after a long injury layoff, manager Mark Hughes has said.

Swiss international Shaqiri missed Stoke's last three games with a calf problem, while Cameron has not played since Oct. 22 due to a knee ligament injury.

"Xherdan Shaqiri is ok again now and available for selection and Geoff is very close too - the game may come a little too soon for him but at the moment he is in my thoughts," Hughes told the club website. (www.stokecityfc.com)

Stoke, who are ninth in the table, face a third-placed Tottenham side that beat them 4-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

Midfielder Jon Walters was also back in training with the squad, while defender Phil Bardsley had shaken off the knock he picked up against Crystal Palace on Feb. 11, Hughes added.

