Shastri named India coach till 2019 World Cup

Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri has been appointed India coach till the 2019 World Cup, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

File Photo - Ravi Shastri looks on before the third one-day international cricket match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

The 55-year-old Shastri will replace former captain Anil Kumble, who stepped down as coach last month after falling out with captain Virat Kohli despite enjoying a successful run during his year in charge.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters