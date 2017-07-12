Shastri named India coach till 2019 World Cup
Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri has been appointed India coach till the 2019 World Cup, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI: Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri has been appointed India coach till the 2019 World Cup, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old Shastri will replace former captain Anil Kumble, who stepped down as coach last month after falling out with captain Virat Kohli despite enjoying a successful run during his year in charge.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)