Shastri named India coach till 2019 World Cup

MUMBAI: Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri has been appointed India coach until the 2019 World Cup, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Shastri will replace former captain Anil Kumble, who stepped down as coach last month after falling out with captain Virat Kohli despite enjoying a successful run during his year in charge.

The BCCI also named former India seamer Zaheer Khan as the team's bowling consultant while former batting great Rahul Dravid was appointed as batting consultant for overseas test series.

Shastri, also a renowned TV commentator, was appointed India's team director in August 2014 with Duncan Fletcher as head coach.

The former test all-rounder was put solely in charge after Fletcher's term came to an end following India's semi-final defeat at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Last year the BCCI formed the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising former players Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who chose Kumble for the India's head coach position ahead of Shastri, who had also applied.

Kumble's original contract expired with India's Champions Trophy campaign, but the former leg-spinner was tipped to get an extension after leading the country to 12 victories in 17 tests with one loss.

Kumble, India's most successful bowler, also guided the team to one-day international series wins over New Zealand and England with losses coming only in a Twenty20 series against West Indies and in the Champions Trophy final, which they lost to Pakistan.

Shastri was among five candidates interviewed by the CAC on Monday to fill the vacant position with Indians Virender Sehwag and Lalchand Rajput, Australian Tom Moody and Englishman Richard Pybus being the others.

The first assignment for the new coaching set-up will start later this month when India tour Sri Lanka to play three tests, five one-dayers and one Twenty20 international.

