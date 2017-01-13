SHOWCASE - Five great Manchester United v Liverpool games

LONDON: Manchester United host fierce north-west rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, with both teams in good form in the Premier League.

We look at five memorable clashes between them (Premier League unless stated).

Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1

May 1977 - FA Cup final

Liverpool were hoping to become the first English club to secure the treble, having already claimed the league title and with the European Cup final to come four days later.

Their old rivals, however, had other ideas and set about spoiling the party. All three goals came in a five-minute spell early in the second half, with Jimmy Greenhoff grabbing the winner after Jimmy Case had cancelled out Stuart Pearson's opener.

Liverpool 2 Manchester United 1

March 1983 - League Cup final

Liverpool made the League Cup their own in the early 1980s and were looking to lift the trophy for a third straight time when they faced United at Wembley.

It was Bob Paisley's last major final but things got off to a poor start for Liverpool's most successful manager when Norman Whiteside became the youngest player to score in a League Cup final at 17 years and 323 days to give United the lead. Alan Kennedy equalised with 15 minutes remaining and Ronnie Whelan curled home an extra-time winner.

Liverpool 3 Manchester United 3

January 1994

English football's powerbase had shifted firmly in United's favour by the time the two sides met at Anfield in January with Alex Ferguson's side entering their pomp and Liverpool about to part company with manager Graeme Souness.

Things looked bleak for the hosts when United raced into a 3-0 lead inside 24 minutes with Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Dennis Irwin all scoring, but two goals before halftime by Nigel Clough brought Liverpool back into the match. A stunning comeback was completed when Neil Ruddock rose at the far post to power a header past Peter Schmeichel with 11 minutes remaining.

Manchester United 1 Liverpool 4

March 2009

Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez had taken his side to the pinnacle in Europe, winning the Champions League in 2005 and reaching a second final two years later, but when it came to the domestic game, Alex Ferguson's United were still the team to beat.

The closest Benitez came to claiming an elusive Premier League title was in 2009 when Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres combined to inflict a humiliating home defeat on their rivals. At the end of the season, however, it was United and Ferguson who had the last laugh, finishing four points clear of Benitez's Liverpool.

Manchester United 0 Liverpool 3

March 2014

Liverpool's next serious assault on the Premier League title was in 2014 under Brendan Rodgers and again they inflicted a painful home drubbing on United before falling short in the final standings.

Liverpool were spearheaded that season by Luis Suarez and played some of their best football in the Premier League era, typified by a scintillating demolition of United, who were struggling under the short-lived managerial reign of David Moyes.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Neville Dalton)