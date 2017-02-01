Sigurdsson steers Swansea to victory over Saints

Reuters - Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a second-half winner as Swansea savoured a 2-1 home victory over Southampton on Tuesday that kept the Welsh side two points clear of the drop zone.

The Iceland international struck in the 70th minute with a left-footed shot to restore the home side's advantage after Shane Long had equalised from close range in the 57th.

Centre-back Alfie Mawson had headed Swansea in front in the 38th minute off a Sigurdsson cross following a corner.

The victory was resurgent Swansea's third in four league games, and their first back-to-back success of the season, leaving new manager Paul Clement's side in 17th place with 21 points. Southampton are 12th.

