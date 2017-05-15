Silva to discuss future at relegated Hull this week

Hull City manager Marco Silva in unsure of his continued stay at the relegated club and will meet with chairman Assem Allam before the final game of the Premier League season against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Hull's record of one loss in eight league home matches under Silva, who replaced Mike Phelan in January, was negated by their failure to win an away league match since August and their 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday confirmed their relegation.

"We will talk in the next few days. We will talk before the Tottenham match. We'll see (if I will be manager next season)," Silva told reporters after the Palace defeat.

"I have enjoyed these four months in the Premier League. That was one target I had in my career, and we tried to do our best. Now is time to be calm and see what is best, first for the future of the club, and also for my career as well."

Silva also said that Hull's problems began before the start of the season and they needed to prepare better in the future.

"For me, it's easy what the club needs to do differently. We started to lose in pre-season when we were making our preparation," Silva said.

"We tried to do many things in January but it's not good to be signing six or seven players in January, and losing two, in the market. You should be doing that in June, in pre-season. You need to prepare better."

