Silverstone triggers break clause in British GP contract

Silverstone's owners have triggered a break clause in the British Grand Prix contract that will see an end to Formula One at the circuit after 2019 unless a new deal is agreed, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

SILVERSTONE, England: Silverstone's owners have triggered a break clause in the British Grand Prix contract that will see an end to Formula One at the circuit after 2019 unless a new deal is agreed, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

This year's race takes place on Sunday.

"This decision has been taken because it is not financially viable for us to deliver the British Grand Prix under the terms of our current contract," said British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) chairman John Grant.

"We sustained losses of 2.8 million pounds in 2015 and 4.8 million in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)