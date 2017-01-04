Singapore Badminton Association CEO Ronnie Lim to step down

SINGAPORE: Singapore Badminton Association’s (SBA) CEO Ronnie Lim will step down on Jan 31 after more than three years at the helm, SBA announced in a media statement on Wednesday (Jan 4).



Mr Lim, who is a former banker, plans to move on to pursue his personal goals, the statement said.



“These three years at SBA has been very fulfilling for me. During this time, we introduced our first Singaporean chief coach and encouraged more locals to pick up badminton as a professional sport," said Mr Lim.



"I also had the opportunity to be involved in the SEA Games in Singapore and Myanmar,

Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Asian Games in Incheon and the recent Rio Olympics. My greatest moments are witnessing our athletes win medals at these major Games which makes me feel especially proud as a Singaporean,” he added.



The SBA said it will start its search for a new CEO immediately.