Singapore Badminton Association launches academy in partnership with ActiveSG

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) on Saturday (May 27) launched a badminton academy in partnership with ActiveSG.

SBA Badminton Academy @ ActiveSG is the first of its kind to be run by a National Sports Association and the sixth launched under the ActiveSG name.

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng was the Guest-of-Honour at the launch of the academy, which begins on Jun 3.

"The new academy will create opportunities for more young Singaporeans from diverse backgrounds to enjoy the sport," he said. "Many of our former national shuttlers have joined the Academy as coaches. In time to come, we hope to discover and groom talented badminton players to represent Singapore."



The launch was held at Pasir Ris Sports Centre, where more than 100 boys and girls participated in a friendly badminton tournament.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The academy will be headed by its principal and former national shuttler Jiang Yanmei and will be supported by four head coaches. The former Olympian was previously SBA's head coach of youth development.



Michael Foo, Secretary-General of the SBA, said: "The academy will have a structured programme designed to inculcate the right values and skills to children to give them a strong a foundation in the sport."



Mr Foo added: "Our rounded programme will also include workshops for parents so they can also be a part of their child's badminton journey.”



Children aged between six and 17 can register for the beginner and elementary programmes at six sports centres across the island.