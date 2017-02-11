Singapore boxer Hamzah Farouk wins pro debut fight

SINGAPORE: He had a lot riding on Friday’s (Feb 10) Battle of Champions boxing event at Far East Square.

For Singapore’s Hamzah Farouk, it was more than just an undercard bout, as he made his professional debut after about five years away from the sport due to injuries and career choices.

The 28-year-old also managed to regain his love for the sport, beating Malaysia’s Rahmat Munadjab by unanimous decision after four rounds at the event, which is presented by Cartel International Promotions and sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The win means he is in line to battle on the undercard of the next fight by the promotion – A WBC silver world title (welterweight) bout between champion Charles Manyuchi of Zimbabwe and Uzbekistan's Qudratillo Abduqaxorov at the OCBC Arena on March 25.

“I’m just over the moon right now, it’s time to celebrate and have some ice-cream and some proper food,” said Hamzah, who is also a gym instructor and fight coach at Fit to Fight.

Recalling his bout with his Malaysian opponent, who sought to slow him down tactically throughout with clinches: “He wanted to impose more of his size and his strength, which was why he kept coming towards me and tire me out. The clinching takes a lot of energy out of you and I definitely felt tired after a while. From then on I knew what to do and how to counter him.”

Hamzah added that the vocal local crowd helped to fire him up for the win in the four-bout lightweight fight: “In the first round, I was very nervous because it was my first fight after five years, but I adjusted pretty well. But I have to thank my family, friends and even the fans as they cheered me on and from then on I knew what to do.”

The other undercard bout featured another local boxer, 28-year old Edgar Ang, who could only last 55 seconds losing to Indonesian debutant Bima Prakosa in the Super Lightweight division in a Technical Knockout.

The biggest cheers for the night however, went to the main event as Uzbekistan’s Azizbek “AAA” Abdugofurov retained his WBC Asia middleweight championship after beating Thailand’s veteran boxer Sirimongkol Singwancha by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Said the Thai boxer’s trainer David Treharne of his charge’s defeat: “I thought it was as close as the scorecard said it was. Even though we were the older fighter taking on a younger boxer who was a 24-year-old, we wanted to take him through all the rounds.”

He added: “We knew (Abdugofurov) was dangerous early and very powerful, so the plan was to sucker him into a real, drawn out fight which we did but maybe our punching power wasn’t up to the middleweight (level) tonight.”